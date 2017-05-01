Buhari is not feeding via tubes – Presidency
The Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, has debunked stories claiming that this principal is being fed intravenously due to the deterioration of his health. On Sunday, Sahara Reporters reported that Buhari’s health condition had worsened and that he had to be given food and drinks intravenously. However, Ahmad has […]
