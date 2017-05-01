Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari is not feeding via tubes – Presidency

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Buhari is not feeding via tubes – Presidency

The Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, has debunked stories claiming that this principal is being fed intravenously due to the deterioration of his health. On Sunday, Sahara Reporters reported that Buhari’s health condition had worsened and that he had to be given food and drinks intravenously. However, Ahmad has […]

Buhari is not feeding via tubes – Presidency

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.