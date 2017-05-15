Buhari Is Pushing Igbos Out Of Nigeria – Ezeife

The problem we are having is that Buhari is pushing the South East out of Nigeria and therefore fanning the fire of secession.

Academician, politician and retired permanent secretary, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife could well be described as a man who made a success of his endeavours as an academic having been a member of the faculty of some Africa’s leading universities including Makerere University, Kampala, Uganda, University of Ibadan, and Harvard University. He subsequently joined the civil service where he retired at the apex as a permanent secretary. Following his retirement, he joined politics and on his first try was elected governor of Anambra State on the platform of the defunct Social Democratic Party, SDP.

An unwavering voice for an egalitarian society, Dr. Ezeife in this interview gives his assessment of the state of the nation, the Igbo race among other national issues.

Excerpts:

So, how have Ndigbo fared in President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration regarding appointments and allocation of resources?

The summary of the situation is that Buhari’s administration has been pushing the South East, Ndigbo out of Nigeria that is why they ignited IPOB (Indigenous People of Biafra) MASSOB (Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra) with more zeal and more and more people are talking about being on their own.

I told you something, but they are more. When Buhari started recruiting officials, he recruited more than 40 new officials without one South Eastern person there. I have told you about the protocol positions and geo-political zones. There were people earmarked for some headships like NIMASA, Civil Defence, and those people were supposed to be Igbo, but as soon as Buhari took over, they were dropped, and other people were chosen.

Today we know the population of Ndigbo is not small, but today the National Security Council of Nigeria will be meeting without South East being represented. It is clear that our government has no accommodation for South East.

