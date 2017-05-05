Buhari Is The Best Thing That Has Happened To Igbos, Ndigbo Has Benefitted From His Govt Than Any Other Tribe – Danas Kalu –

From DANAS KALU’S timeline >>>>>>

I am too matured to eat and denied. “I can’t be at home and let the goat died on her rope”. We must not be unnecessarily greedy. Speak the truth and shame the devil.

Ndigbo has benefited from Buhari government more than every other tribe in Nigeria.

Enugu-Onitsha express road, Enugu-PH express road, Umuahia-Ohofia road were all abandoned for close to 20yrs before Buhari government remembered and seriously working on them! He is doing them to enable us transport our goods safely at lower and steady cost. And also reduce death traps on our roads. Etc. Others tribes didn’t cried foul play for working only for Igbos. We need to thank him for that.

The 2nd Niger Bridge whose cost was criminally over inflated in the name of PPP to rip Igbos off for years has been reviewed to a Federal Govt fully funded project with no toll payments attached! This is enable us transport our goods easily and safely to other geopolitical zones. We need to send a special thanks for him.

Buhari signed a landing space direct from China to Enugu state to enable us transact directly than coming to Lagos before going to China. Our brother Jonathan only came to Enugu ones and campaigned for us to vote against Buhari. Ndigbo is owning Buhari a wonderful greetings for his fatherly roles.

For the past 14 yrs, the 2016 Yuletide was the first that Igbos celebrated in the Southeast without experiencing excruciating hike in fuel price or fuel scarcity! We never show appreciation for that!

The Igbo who retired from the Federal Civil Service for nearly 10 yrs just got their 8 yrs pension arrears cleared by PMB lead FG!

We are known as industrious people yet no government including our brother Jonathan has care about what we produce until Buhari came and instructed the nation’s army to be equipped with our own products say shoes. Boots. Cars. And other military hardware.

Innoson motors is not a Yoruba or an Hausa man, Buhari government signed a serious contract with him to produce the nation’s road safety vehicles.

For more than 20 years, petroleum products has not been supplied to Abia State through pipelines but Buhari made it possible from Rivers state to Abia State.

Ngozi Okonjo Iweala’s home town just got electricity power supply after 10yrs of blackout!

The uncompleted Otueke Water Treatment Plant got completed by PMB’s FG!

This is to mention but a few. The names of people who infiltrated these hardship on us were not mentioned, all their names were removed and replaced with Buhari name for us to hate him. Let me tell you, you cannot change the history.

These are undeniable facts on ground!

On this note, I stand gidigba to Anthony Joshua you that Buhari is the best thing to happen to Ndigbo and Nigeria at large.

