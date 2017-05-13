Buhari is the medicine Nigeria really needs — Gov Ortom – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Buhari is the medicine Nigeria really needs — Gov Ortom
Vanguard
Benue State Governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom, has described President Muhammadu Buhari as the medicine the nation needs to get over its myriad of challenges precipitated by gruelling corruption. Ortom told senior journalists in Abuja that the president is …
Killings: Security agencies are closing in on wanted militant Ghana, says Ortom
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!