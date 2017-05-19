Buhari is using Jonathan’s ideas to fight corruption – APC Rep, Olasupo

A member of the House of Representatives, Abiodun Olasupo has said the measures being used to fight corruption were developed by Goodluck Jonathan’s government. Olasupo said this while speaking at the inauguration of projects in his constituency on Friday. He stated that Jonathan’s administration lacked the political will to implement them. The lawmaker said results […]

Buhari is using Jonathan’s ideas to fight corruption – APC Rep, Olasupo

