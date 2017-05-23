Buhari is Working From The UK – Ibe Kachikwu Tells BBC

MyNaijaInfo.com

Kachikwu Says “Buhari is Working From London”. Nigerian Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, was a guest on BBC’s Hardtalks yesterday where he said that President Buhari is still working from the UK where he is currently receiving medical treatment for an undisclosed ailment. Speaking on the health condition of President Buhari, …

The post Buhari is Working From The UK – Ibe Kachikwu Tells BBC appeared first on Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo.

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Gist, Politics & Information Website – MyNaijaInfo. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

