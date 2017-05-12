Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari lacks capacity to act expeditiously – Emeritus Professor Oyejide

Posted on May 12, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The blame game politics, devaluation of naira without considering its negative effects on the economy and the lives of Nigerians, concentration in the fight against corruption with little effort to revive the economy and policies that will have positive impact on Nigerians are signs that President Muhammadu Buhari ‘lacks the capacity to act expeditiously’, an […]

Buhari lacks capacity to act expeditiously – Emeritus Professor Oyejide

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.