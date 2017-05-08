Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari meets Osinbajo, Saraki, Dogara before London trip [PHOTOS]

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Sunday night met with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker Yakubu Dogara and Zamfara State Governor, Abubakar Yari ahead of his trip to London. Shortly before the meeting, he expressed delight on the freedom of 82 Chibok girls released by Boko Haram on Saturday. Buhari stated this in […]

Buhari meets Osinbajo, Saraki, Dogara before London trip [PHOTOS]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.