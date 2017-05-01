Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari must immediately set up panel to review salaries of workers, other demands – Saraki

The President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki, has called on the Federal Government immediately constitute a panel to work on demands of Nigerian workers for increased wages and arrears of pension, promotion and allowances. Addressing workers at the Eagles Square, Abuja, venue of the 2017 May Day Celebration, Saraki said the Government needs to […]

