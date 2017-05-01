Buhari must immediately set up panel to review salaries of workers, other demands – Saraki

The President of the Senate, Senator Bukola Saraki, has called on the Federal Government immediately constitute a panel to work on demands of Nigerian workers for increased wages and arrears of pension, promotion and allowances. Addressing workers at the Eagles Square, Abuja, venue of the 2017 May Day Celebration, Saraki said the Government needs to […]

Buhari must immediately set up panel to review salaries of workers, other demands – Saraki

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

