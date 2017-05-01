Buhari Must Live – Bishop Adeoye

A Pentecostal Bishop, Rt. Rev. Seun Adeoye, has urged Nigerians to pray for the quick recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari, saying his wellbeing is so important to the nation’s co-existence and stability.



Bishop Adeoye warned that if anything should happen to President Buhari, such would be a difficult burden for the nation to bear as Nigeria will fall into wrong hands that are ready do anything to turn it into their private estates.

The cleric, who spoke during the 1st Episcopal Honours and Gallantry Awards held at the weekend at Sufficient Grace and Truth Ministry, Rehoboth Arena, Okinni, Osun State, noted that only God can sustain the President’s health.

He said: “I see trouble should anything wrong with President Buhari. So, we need to pray for his quick recovery from this ailment. Buhari must not die; Buhari must live and that should be our prayers.

“If Buhari is not the president, we will be faced with more lies and propaganda where we are going to be made to call black white. Rule of law will turn to be rule of fear and democracy will be replaced by despotism, favoritism and god-fatherism.

“We cannot allow Nigeria to be in the hand of any of the present leaders. None of them can be the captain of this ship; they will run it aground with their arrogance and selfish agenda. They will rob, strip us Unclad and put us in perpetual bondage as slaves. So, I enjoin all of us to pray for the President Buhari to get well quickly.”

On those who were honoured, Bishop Adeoye disclosed that they were shortlisted from over 100 nominees and were screened by the church’s Council of Clergy based on their courage, service to humanity and God and their various contributions to the society.

Those on the successful list were the Commissioner of Police, Kwara State, Olusola Amore; his counterpart from Osun, Fimihan Adeoye; Prof. Ayo Fatubarin; Pastor and Prof. (Mrs) Olusegun Akinwusi; Dr. Kayode Oduoye; Barrister Kanmi Ajibola; Femi Adefila; Dr. and Mrs. Niyi Oginni; and Deacon and Deaconess Moses Ajayi.

Speaking on behalf of the awardees, Akinwusi, a former Head of Service in Osun State, urged Nigerians to pray fervently for the nation and not to keep mute or look the other way when things are going the wrong in the country.

