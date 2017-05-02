Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari needs to make his health priority – Reno Omokri

Posted on May 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A former Special Assistant to President Goodluck Jonathan on New Media, Reno Omokri has claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari’s enemies are the ones encouraging him to cling to power. Omokri, in a series of tweets posted Monday night, advised Buhari to put his health first and power second. “The enemies of @MBuhari are those who […]

