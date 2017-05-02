Buhari needs to make his health priority – Reno Omokri
A former Special Assistant to President Goodluck Jonathan on New Media, Reno Omokri has claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari’s enemies are the ones encouraging him to cling to power. Omokri, in a series of tweets posted Monday night, advised Buhari to put his health first and power second. “The enemies of @MBuhari are those who […]
Buhari needs to make his health priority – Reno Omokri
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!