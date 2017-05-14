Buhari: Nigerians react angrily to Femi Adesina’s comment on president’s health

A tweet by Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has attracted attacks by social media users. The presidential aide Sunday evening tweeted: ”Why do some people rage and imagine vain things? It is the counsel of God that shall stand. May God bless all those praying for PMB. The […]

Buhari: Nigerians react angrily to Femi Adesina’s comment on president’s health

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

