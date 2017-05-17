Buhari not running Nigeria as Muslim organization – MURIC replies CAN

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has faulted the recent claim by the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) and four other affiliated Christian unions that President Muhammadu Buhari was running the country as a Muslim organization and neglecting the entire Christian faith. YOWICAN’s National President, Daniel Kadzai, had pointed out that the […]

Buhari not running Nigeria as Muslim organization – MURIC replies CAN

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

