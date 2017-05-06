Buhari orders take-off of maritime varsity – The Eagle Online
|
The Eagle Online
|
Buhari orders take-off of maritime varsity
The Eagle Online
President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered that the contentious Maritime University in Okerenkoko, Delta State should take-off in October. The establishment of the university is one of the demands of Niger Delta militants to embrace peace. Governor Ifeanyi …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!