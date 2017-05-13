Buhari, Osinbajo ‘Fani Kayode out to destroy presidency’, says group – Pulse Nigeria
|
Buhari, Osinbajo 'Fani Kayode out to destroy presidency', says group
Pulse Nigeria
Youths on the platform of Concerned O'oduwa Progressive Youth Assembly (COPYA) have accused former minister of aviation, Femi Fani Kayode of trying to destroy the cordial relationship between President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Prof Yemi …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!