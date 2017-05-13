Buhari, Osinbajo will be together beyond 2023 – Presidency fires back at Fani-Kayode

Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, on Friday said the relationship between the President and the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, will remain cordial beyond 2023. Onochie stated this via updates posted on her Twitter and Facebook pages, in reaction to Femi Fani-Kayode’s remarks criticizing Osinbajo for saying Buhari treats him […]

Buhari, Osinbajo will be together beyond 2023 – Presidency fires back at Fani-Kayode

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

