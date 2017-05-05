Buhari prays at Aso Villa Mosque

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday showed up at the Aso presidential Villa, Mosque for the Friday Juma’at prayers.

Dressed in white babanriga the President made an entry to the mosque facing a crowd of journalists waiting to capture his appearance.

The President was seen waving and exchanging pleasantries with other worshipers.

His appearance at the mosque is expected to douse the tension in the polity about his whereabouts since he had hardly made any public appearance.

President Buhari was scheduled to receive his Niger counterpart Mahamadou Issoufou today, the visit was however rescheduled last night.

