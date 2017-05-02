Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari President’s illness allegedly worsens as IBB, Obasanjo, Abdulsalam step in – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments

Buhari President's illness allegedly worsens as IBB, Obasanjo, Abdulsalam step in
Pulse Nigeria
President Muhammadu Buhari's health challenge has worsened, top Aso Villa officials have disclosed to Pulse. The Nigerian leader returned home on March 10, 2017, after spending some 50 days in the United Kingdom. What was supposed to be a short …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.