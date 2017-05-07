Buhari receives 82 Chibok girls released by Boko haram

Barring any changes, President Mohammadu Buhari will on Sunday receive 82 Chibok girls released by Boko Haram on Saturday following fruitful negotiations facilitated by international organisations.

A statement by Senior Special Adviser on media and publicity, Garba Shehu last night said “after months of patient negotiations, our security agencies have taken back these abducted girls in exchange for some Boko Haram suspects held by the authorities.

“The Girls are due today [Sunday] in Abuja to be received by the President,” Shehu said.

Meanwhile, President Buhari has expressed gratitude to security agencies, the military, the government of Switzerland, the Red Cross, local and international NGOs following the successful negotiations.

Shehu said when 21 girls were released in October last year, the President directed the security agencies to continue in earnest until all others being held were released and reunited with their families.

“The President has been receiving full reports from the Director-General of the State Security Services at each stage of the negotiations,” he said.

