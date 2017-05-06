Buhari releases additional N35billion for amnesty programme
The Federal Government has approved the release of an additional N35billion for the amnesty programme of ex-militants in the Niger Delta region of the country. Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, revealed this in a statement on Saturday. Akande also said the programme now had […]
