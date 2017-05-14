Buhari remains the medicine for Nigeria’s problem – Ortom

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom has described President Muhammadu Buhari as the only medicine to Nigeria’s nagging problem. Ortom recalled that before now, no one had the boldness to fight corruption until Buhari came into power in 2015. Speaking with the Punch, the governor said the president, who is away on medical leave in England […]

