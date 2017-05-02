Buhari Resumes Work, SGF Babachir Lawal, DG Of NIA, Ayo Oke’s Probe Report To Be Submitted Tomorrow
The Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari has resumed office after taking some days to rest due to his health challenges. Recall that the president had earlier in the year traveled to the United Kingdom on a medical vacation which extended for 51 days as against the earlier 10 days he wrote the Nigerian Senate for. The…
The post Buhari Resumes Work, SGF Babachir Lawal, DG Of NIA, Ayo Oke’s Probe Report To Be Submitted Tomorrow appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!