Buhari running a terror government against Igbos, opposition – Fayose
Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has reacted to the raid on the official guest house of Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, accusing President Muhammadu Buhari of running a government of terror against opposition. Fayose, through his Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi, also accused the president of going after Igbo leaders in the opposition by […]
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
