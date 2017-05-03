Buhari should address Nigerians to douse tension – AIED
A non-governmental organization, Advocacy for Integrity and Economic Development (AIED), has implored President Muhammadu Buhari to address the nation in a live and interactive broadcast to douse tension across the country over the state of his health. In a statement signed by its Director of Research &Publicity, Comrade O’Seun John, the group stated that the […]
