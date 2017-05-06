Buhari should be careful with the politics of his health

At 74, President Muhammadu Buhari should be more interested in the way posterity will remember him. The last time an American president said something about him, he was referred to as a man of ‘’integrity and honesty’’, who was merely passing through difficult times. With the concealment of his real health status, Buhari’s “integrity and…

The post Buhari should be careful with the politics of his health appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

