Buhari should nullify DSS recruitment which favours Katsina – HURIWA
Human Rights Writers’ Association of Nigeria, HURIWA, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to cancel the recruitment into 2016 cadet officers of the Department of State Service (DSS) which favours his North West Katsina home state. National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko described as puerile, unethical and unconstitutional, the reported defence by the presidency that the lopsided […]
