Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“Buhari takes me like a brother and son than a Vice President” – Osinbajo

Posted on May 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo today gave some glimpses into the personal and official relationships he has shared with President Muhammadu Buhari. On a visit to Katsina to launch the state’s Micro, Small and Medium Scale  Enterprises Clinic, Prof. Osinbajo disclosed that the President had been treating him as a brother and son. He stated that the […]

The post “Buhari takes me like a brother and son than a Vice President” – Osinbajo appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.