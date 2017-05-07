Buhari to leave Nigeria Sunday night for further medical check-ups
Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari, on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, has revealed that his principal is leaving the country Sunday night, to undergo further medical check-up in London, UK. Adesina, in a tweet, stated that the length of his stay abroad, will be determined by the doctors. Buhari will again hand over […]
