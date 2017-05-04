“Buhari Will Continue To Rest Until Fully Recovered, Fit To Work”

The federal government of Nigeria has declared that President Muhammadu Buhari will continue to rest until he has fully recovered and fit to work based on his doctor’s advice.

Speaking to pressmen on Wednesday at the end of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr. Lai Mohammed, said Buhari was not in the meeting because he chose to rest.

The information minister further reacted to inquiries by State House correspondents, who sought to know if the president’s health had deteriorated to the extent that he was being fed.

His words: “The answer to your first question is absolute bunkum. It is absolutely untrue that he is being fed. He was in the office yesterday as you all reported. “And if the doctors say he should take a rest, because they think he’ll recover faster, then he ought to rest rather than forcing himself to work when he is not fit to work. “All he’s doing is following the doctor’s advice. Mr. President himself told the nation he had never been this sick and he is going to take it easy. He said it from day one when he came back from the United Kingdom. “So, whatever is happening today is not any strange development. It is exactly what he said: that he’s been advised to take it easy by his doctors and that he will soon also go back for further treatment. “So, I don’t think it’s anything that is out of the place from what he said. He has been quite transparent and upfront in the matter concerning his health.”

