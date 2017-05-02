Buhari will not die – Olumba Olumba

The Spiritual leader of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, Olumba Olumba Obu has asked those wishing President Muhammadu Buhari to desist because the President will not die in office. Speaking in Calabar, Cross River State, Obu said God purposely chose Buhari to be President of Nigeria so he can fight against corruption. He […]

Buhari will not die – Olumba Olumba

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

