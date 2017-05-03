Buhari Will Not Force Himself To Work When He Is Not Fit To Work – Lai Mohammed

For the second time in 12 days, Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed, has reveal that President Buhari is unfit to work, he needs rest, which made him to missed today’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.



This week is third time that Buhari will missed the FEC meeting, since he has returned to the country from his medical trip in UK.

Lai Mohammed, speaking with journalist in Abuja, said Buhari was at the office on Tuesday but chose to rest today.

His words:

“He was in the office yesterday as you all reported, and if the doctor says ‘Oh take a rest’, I think you will recover faster when you know you ought to rest, rather than by forcing yourself to work when you are not fit to work.

“So, I think all he is doing is following his doctors’ advice, and I don’t think it’s about, ‘Oh, he won’t come next week. Those are just simple guess work. The president told the nation that he has never been this sick, and that he is going to take it easy. He said it from day one when he came back from the UK.

“So, whatever is happening today is not any strange development. It’s exactly what he said, that he has been advised to take things easy, and that he would soon also go back for further treatment.

“So, I don’t think it is anything different from what he said. He has been quite transparent in the matter concerning his health.”

