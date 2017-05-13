Buhari Will Re-contest in 2019, Igbos Will Vote for Him – Tony Momoh

A former Nigerian Minister of Information and Culture and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Tony Momoh has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari will run for the 2019 presidential elections.

According to him, the current administration has delivered on its promise and should be given accolades instead of criticisms.

In an interview with The Sun, the veteran politician noted that people from the south east region of the country will support him unlike in 2015, considering the political big wigs that recently joined the ruling APC.

He said, “Politics is dynamic, active. I don’t believe in judging anything. Buhari is on ground and in my way of calculation, I don’t see anything coming between now and 2023 that will dismantle what is already on ground. I don’t argue over 2019, because he will contest.

“We have never had money, but we ran and won the election because Buhari has very loyal supporters. Don’t forget that INEC has limit on the amount of money you can spend for election.

“In fact, it is illegal to spend certain amount of money for election. It is illegal to bring in large sum of money. So, the money anyone spends should be monitored.

“So, election is not all about money, with 14 governors and hundreds of elected people he had 16 million votes, and the critical votes came from South West.

“All those votes are available, and more votes are coming from the South East, because what the Igbo wanted are being done – the road from Onitsha to Enugu is receiving attention, ditto, the Enugu/Port Harcourt road, and many other roads that former President Goodluck Jonathan neglected.

“Work is in progress at the Second Niger Bridge, and the erosion sites in the South East are also receiving attention. Look at what is happening at Aba, look at what is happening with Innoson Motors.

“So, he is going to get more support from the South East, more so, look at how the political leaders in that zone are flocking into APC.”

