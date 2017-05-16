Buhari Wins N1 Million in Skye Bank Reward Promo

…as Tafidan Kano lauds initiative By Daniels Ekugo Buhari Aminu has emerged the third millionaire in the on-going Skye Bank Millionaire Reward promo Season II. The 3rd draw which held at 1, Ibo Road, Sabon Gari (Bata roundabout), Kano on Thursday, was graced by the Tafidan Kano Hakimin, Alhaji Mahamuda Ado Bayero who applauded the bank for its commendable efforts in encouraging savings culture in Nigeria. Traders, artisans, students, businessmen and women in the city all trooped out to participate in the electronic draw which saw Buhari Aminu, a petty trader that banks with the Ibrahim Taiwo branch of the bank in Kano emerged as the 3rd millionaire; while over 30 other customers also won other cash and gift prizes.

