Buhari wins N1m in Skye Bank reward promo

…As Tafidan Kano lauds initiative

Buhari Aminu has emerged the third millionaire in the ongoing Skye Bank Millionaire Reward Promo Season II.

The third draw, which held at 1, Ibo Road, Sabon Gari (Bata roundabout), Kano, on Thursday, was graced by the Tafidan Kano Hakimin, Alhaji Mahamuda Ado Bayero, who applauded the bank for its efforts in encouraging savings culture in Nigeria.

Traders, artisans, students, businessmen and women in the city all trooped out to participate in the electronic draw, which saw Buhari Aminu, a petty trader and Skye Bank customer at the Ibrahim Taiwo branch in Kano, emerge as the 3rd millionaire, while over 30 other customers also won other cash and gift prizes.

Expressing his delight after the winners’ cheque presentation, Alhaji Mahamuda Ado Bayero, Tafidan Kano Hakimin, who doubles as District Head, Fagge Local Government Area, said “we are not surprised that a bank like yours is rewarding customers for keeping their monies with you. To say the least, this is what we need at this moment in our country. We need to save more for better tomorrow and we are happy Skye Bank is taking the lead in this case.”

