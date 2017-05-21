Buhari, Yar'Adua and the sense of deja vu

The Punch

With a gait less graceful, the gaunt figure dressed in a dark grey kaftan with a matching cap unhurriedly climbed down from the aircraft. A momentary, studied smile formed on his face as he made a cursory glance at those who had come to welcome him …

