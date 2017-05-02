Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari’s absence at my grandson’s wedding made me weep – Former APC chairman, Akande

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bisi Akande, has admitted that he broke down in tears, because President Muhammadu Buhari failed to attend his grandson’s wedding last weekend. He said he felt so bad that Buhari could not attend the ceremony, which was held in Kaduna on Saturday. In a statement released […]

