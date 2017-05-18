Buhari’s Aide, Lauretta Blasts Nnamdi Kanu & IPOB Members, Calls Them ”Brain Washed Souls”

PMB’S Aide, Lauretta has fired IPOB Memebers for bowing down to Nnamdi Kanu when they visited him.

Lauretta called them ”Brain Washed Souls”

She said this via her official twitter timeline…Read Below..

Even the one who managed to find a seat, is also bowled over. None of these # BrainwashedSouls would bow to their fathers this way. Serious!

Even the one who managed to find a seat, is also bowled over. None of these #BrainwashedSouls would bow to their fathers this way. Serious! pic.twitter.com/1BeBR3Jm9V — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) May 17, 2017

The post Buhari’s Aide, Lauretta Blasts Nnamdi Kanu & IPOB Members, Calls Them ”Brain Washed Souls” appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

