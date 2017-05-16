Buhari’s anti-corruption score card impressive – Lai Mohammed

… More looters will be prosecuted soon – Minister

In what appeared a subtle reply to critics, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Tuesday said the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has a good story to tell on anti-corruption war and other agenda.

Mohammed said the government had taken on corruption at its core in the last two years.

He also said more treasury looters would be prosecuted and convicted very soon.

The minister made the disclosures at the Special (10th) Edition of the Town Hall Meeting in Abuja following swipes from the President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Yakubu Dogara on the government’s anti-graft crusade.

He said the present administration has a good story to tell on its agenda, especially the fight against corruption.

He said: “Let me say straightaway that in giving this mid-term report, I am convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that this administration has a story to tell, a story of achievements that – if we are able to continue along this path – will stand the test of time and put our dear nation on the path of sustainable growth and development.

“We have taken on corruption at its core. There are more prosecutions and there will be more convictions for public sector corruption than Nigeria has ever seen.

“We have acted to address the leakages in government spending that make corruption possible. Through the zero- based budgeting and the Treasury Singles Account (TSA), the government’s efficiency unit and the hugely successful whistle-blower policy.”

The minister said the government is waging the war against corruption because of its interest in the future prosperity of Nigerians

He added: “At the same time, corruption levels in our society had become completely unacceptable. The brazenness and impunity of those involved, and the lack of accountability at all levels of society had to be addressed if we were to create the foundations for future prosperity.

“That future prosperity, for all Nigerians, was the overriding objective of the administration. We were, and remain, 100 per cent committed to delivering an economy that enables all Nigerian’s to achieve their ambitions, no matter how big, or small.”

Mohammed spoke on other achievements of the administration of President Buhari.

He said: “When President Buhari was inaugurated on May 29th 2015, he set out an ambitious agenda to take on the most pressing challenges our nation faces. It is important to remember the context of that speech, and the situation that we faced at that time.

“As he was speaking, Boko Haram was in control of a significant part of Nigeria’s North-East. In Borno State alone, Boko Haram occupied 24 out of the State’s 27 local councils. The territorial integrity of Nigeria was threatened. Our first and most pressing assignment, therefore, was to restore security to the nation.

“We have restored security to the North-East and ended the scourge of Boko Haram.

“We are addressing comprehensively the issues in the Niger Delta that make the production of our oil resources so vulnerable. We are restoring the sanctity of our judicial system and we are implementing an economic recovery and growth plan designed to reset our economy and remove our reliance on oil production, and oil revenues, forever.”

The post Buhari’s anti-corruption score card impressive – Lai Mohammed appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

