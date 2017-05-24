Pages Navigation Menu

Buhari’s economic adviser: Only major shocks can stop us from getting out of recession in 2017 – TheCable

Posted on May 24, 2017


Buhari's economic adviser: Only major shocks can stop us from getting out of recession in 2017
Adeyemi Dipeolu, special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on economic matters, says if there are no major economic shocks in the Nigerian economy, it will get out of recession in 2017. In his analysis of the statistics released by the National
