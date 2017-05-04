Buhari’s FG has abandoned Rivers State – Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Thursday said that his administration was investing in Federal Judiciary infrastructure because the Federal Government has abandoned her responsibilities to the people of the state. Wike made the claim when members of the National Association of Rivers State Students from the Nigerian Law School paid him a courtesy […]

Buhari’s FG has abandoned Rivers State – Wike

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

