Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari’s FG has abandoned Rivers State – Wike

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Thursday said that his administration was investing in Federal Judiciary infrastructure because the Federal Government has abandoned her responsibilities to the people of the state. Wike made the claim when members of the National Association of Rivers State Students from the Nigerian Law School paid him a courtesy […]

Buhari’s FG has abandoned Rivers State – Wike

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.