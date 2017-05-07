Buhari’s government compromised by selective justice – CAN

National President, Youth Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Daniel David Kadzai, has noted that the dangerous line, which the President Muhammadu Buhari administration has taken by favoring Muslims and Islam above Christians, will collapse his government soon.

Director of Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Professor Ishad Akintola, had last week accused the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) of protecting corrupt Christians.

But, Kadzai said it was sad and unfortunate that some Nigerians, either out of sentiments, bigotry or cronyism, chose a blind eye towards “the obvious reality of evident Islamic agenda and interest exhibited by the APC administration.”

In a statement made available to The Guardian yesterday, in Yola, Kadzai noted that CAN, as a body, is not against fighting corruption, stressing that the war against corruption should be holistic and not selective, as is the present situation under Buhari government.

“We are watching the outcome of the SGF and NIA Director General’s drama and perhaps, who will take over from them. We simply demand equity, social justice and the rule of law.

“To the pundits of Islamization or superiority of Islam above Christianity, let us put the records straight. Christianity has never been known for mediocrity from the ancestry of the Jewish religion. From Abraham, Moses, Jacob, King David and the divine legate Jesus Christ, the source of Christianity, there is no trace of mediocrity,” the statement said.

