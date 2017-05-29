Buhari’s government is too slow – Sonaiya

Prof. Remi Sonaiya, the presidential candidate of Kowa Party in the 2015 general election, says she can neither give the President Muhammadu Buhari administration a pass nor a fail in its mid-term performance. Sonaiya spoke in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, on Democracy Day and two years of President Buhari’s administration, She said that though the fight against corruption was on, there was an urgent need to address the high rate of poverty to alleviate the sufferings of Nigerians.

