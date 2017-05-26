Buhari’s govt serious with Niger Delta development – Olu of Warri

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

ABUJA – Olu of Warri, Godfery Ikenwoli Emiko has said that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is serious with the development of Niger Delta region.

The evidence, he said, is seen in the recent visit of the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to the region.

The Royal Father, who spoke to Journalists after paying a courtesy visit on Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja expressed gratitude to the government on the proposed modular refineries and the commencement of academic activities at the Maritime University.

He said: “The federal government is doing everything possible, yes, they have been promising but this time around we are seeing signs of seriousness. For instance the Export Processing Zone, EPZ project started by Jonathan, he did the ground breaking but since then, nothing happened. But since the recent visits of the Vice President, we have seen seriousness.

“For sometime now there has been peace in the Niger-Delta area because the people have seen seriousness in the government. So if the government keeps up the pace, there will be more peace it will be better for everybody. More oil will be produced and there will be more money, development will come to the Niger-Delta area. We will support them in achieving that.”

The Monarch said his visit to the Presidential villa was to show appreciation to the government.

The post Buhari’s govt serious with Niger Delta development – Olu of Warri appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

