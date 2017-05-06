Buhari’s health affecting foreign investment – Ezekwesili
Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekweisili, has faulted the Presidency over the handling of information issued to the public on the health status of President Muhammadu Buhari. The former World Bank Vice President for Africa, stated that the poor public messaging from the presidency regarding Buhari’s health signals uncertainty, especially to potential foreign investors interested […]
