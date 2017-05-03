Buhari’s health not as bad as it’s being perceived – Aisha Buhari
Mrs Aisha Buhari, the wife of the president, has said that the health of her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari, is not as bad as people are portraying it to be.
She made this known in a series of tweet on Tuesday saying that the President Muhammadu Buhari has continued to carry out his responsibilities as president of Nigeria.
She said ‘I wish to inform everyone that his health is not as bad as it’s being perceived, Meanwhile he continues to carry out his responsibilities.
I thank all Nigerians for their concern, love and prayers over my husband's health status. 1/4
— Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) May 2, 2017
I wish to inform everyone that his health is not as bad as it's being perceived,Meanwhile he continues to carry out his responsibilities 2/4
— Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) May 2, 2017
during this period. As it may come to your notice, he is meeting with Minister of Justice and GMD of NNPC this evening. 3/4
— Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) May 2, 2017
Long Live Nigerians, Long Live Federal Republic of Nigeria. 4/4
— Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) May 2, 2017
