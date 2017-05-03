Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Lead, News | 0 comments

Buhari’s health not as bad as it’s being perceived – Aisha Buhari

Mrs Aisha Buhari, the wife of the president, has said that the health of her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari, is not as bad as people are portraying it to be.

She made this known in a series of tweet on Tuesday saying that the President Muhammadu Buhari has continued to carry out his responsibilities as president of Nigeria.

She said ‘I wish to inform everyone that his health is not as bad as it’s being perceived, Meanwhile he continues to carry out his responsibilities.

