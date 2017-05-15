Buhari’s Health: ”Remain Silent” – Adeyemi Blast Tinubu

Following a recent call by a National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, on Nigerians to stop unnecessary speculation about President Muhammadu Buhari’s health, the Patron of Anti-Corruption Crusader, Prof. Tayo Adeyemi, has admonished the APC Chieftain to stop engaging in “mere political ruse.”

In a statement he personally signed, Adeyemi said it would have been better for the APC chieftain to remain silent on the issue of Buhari’s health because he had failed to speak at the appropriate time and watched as the President was portrayed in bad light.

He noted that the comment of the former Lagos State Governor was a failed attempt to pull the wool over the eyes of Nigerians as the relationship between him, Tinubu, and Buhari was deteriorating.

Stressing that the failure of the Buhari’s administration was already visible to Nigerians, Adeyemi admonished Tinubu “to refrain from playing on the intelligence of the educated class of Nigerians.”

Adeyemi said, “Tinubu’s press statement has therefore unfortunately come too late as the political space has been contaminated by the undercurrents of anonymous sponsored articles in the media to portray Buhari in bad light by unidentifiable spin doctors and masters of propaganda normally used by political adventurers.

“Tinubu’s nonchalance to the Buhari administration’s strides and effort has been undisputedly apparent.

“Public analysts, political observers, the educated class, the electorate and Nigerians in general have read between the lines and realised this press statement to be none other than a mere political ruse.

“The press statement is, therefore, a faux pas and totally unnecessary. It is a sign of weakness or guilt complex.

“It would have been more appropriate if the APC National Chairman-John Odie Oyegun, the Minister for Information or the Senate President had issued this sort of statement. It is out of place and irrelevant for Tinubu to issue this in his personal capacity.”

