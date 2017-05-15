Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari’s health: Stop deceiving Nigerians – Adeyemi attacks Tinubu

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Following a recent call by a National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, on Nigerians to stop unnecessary speculation about President Muhammadu Buhari’s health, the Patron of Anti-Corruption Crusader, Prof. Tayo Adeyemi, has admonished the APC Chieftain to stop engaging in “mere political ruse.” In a statement he personally signed, Adeyemi said […]

Buhari’s health: Stop deceiving Nigerians – Adeyemi attacks Tinubu

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.