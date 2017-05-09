Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Buhari’s health, the satanic cabals and the lessons from Africa

Posted on May 9, 2017 in News, Politics | 0 comments

PROF. Jerrold Post, a political psychologist, once submitted that an illness to a president is not just a personal matter but a devastating public crisis. In the last decade, starting from 2008, there have been about 13 presidential deaths in the world, with serving African leaders accounting for 10 (76.92%) of the deaths. This should […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.