Buhari’s Ill-health: Between Statesmanship And Parochial Interest – Leadership Newspapers

Buhari's Ill-health: Between Statesmanship And Parochial Interest
In this report, MUYIWA OYINLOLA writes on the roles played by some stalwarts of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on President Muhammadu Buhari's ill-health. Last February, they received accolades for visiting the then convalescing President …
