Buhari’s Ill-health: President must resign, Osinbajo not working – BBBOG co-convener, Aisha Yesufu [VIDEO]

Co-convener of the BringBackOurGirls, BBOG, advocacy group, Aisha Yesufu, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign so that Nigeria can move forward. In a video she posted on her twitter handle, Yusufu stressed that the issue of addressing Yemi Osinbajo as the Acting President is not working out. Yusufu said, “When are we going […]

Buhari’s Ill-health: President must resign, Osinbajo not working – BBBOG co-convener, Aisha Yesufu [VIDEO]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

